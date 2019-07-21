Officials say KC man who drowned at Lake Jacomo tried saving two juveniles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials say a Kansas City man who drowned Saturday at Lake Jacomo tried rescuing two juveniles in the water.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Fabian Torres entered the water Saturday evening to rescue two juveniles. Torres did not resurface and was located by divers just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Torres was with friends on a pontoon boat when the incident happened.

Rescue crews searched Saturday evening for Torres but had to call off the search once it turned dark. Crews returned to the lake Sunday morning.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.