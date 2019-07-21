Police identify man killed in triple shooting near 37th and Independence Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police have identified the victim killed in a triple shooting Saturday near 37th and Independence Ave.

The shooting call came in just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims.

Officers found two people shot at the Family Dollar nearby in the neighborhood. These victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The other victim was found dead in the street. Reports say the shooter killed the victim executioner-style.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 36-year-old Leon Robinson Jr.

Crime scene investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.