× Police investigating overnight deadly shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died in eastern Kansas City after being shot early on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 6200 block of East 17th Street at about 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a deceased shooting victim, described as a 39-year-old white man.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-447-TIPS.