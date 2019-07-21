Sons of two boxing greats making their own paths to stardom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They're the sons of two boxing legends. Now they're paving their own paths to greatness in the ring.

"I'm an undefeated fighter and I'd like to keep it that way, so I go into every fight not writing anybody off, but also just be the most prepared I can possibly be," Kenzie Morrison said.

"I'm increasing growing as a fighter, increasingly growing in my knowledge," Shane Mosley Jr. said.

Kenzie Morrison and Shane Mosley Jr. are both making their own paths in the boxing ring. But they have just a bit more pressure.

"There's always some comparison with those things that come about but for the most part me and my brother both try to create our own shoes to fill," Morrison said. "We have a lot of pressure on us because of our dad and everything but at the end of the day we kind of got to be ourselves."

Morrison is the son of Tommy Morrison, a well known former Heavyweight Champion who had 48 wins and only three losses. Morrison along with Mosley will fight in KC next month. Mosley Jr has the same name as his dad... who was a multiple world champions in three different weight classes.

"My father always fought hard, fought his heart out and I feel like I take that from him the most," Mosley Jr. said.

Both have different paths to the fight. Morrison has trained both in Oklahoma but now has settled in KC.

"It was an honor to move to KC and start fresh after a year lay-off," Morrison said.

Shane's got off to a hot start winning 10 of his first 11 fights and is coming off a win to fight another KC local fighter in Calvin Metcalf.

"He's a local fighter from here, so it's only right if you're fighting in Kansas City to fight a Kansas City boy," Mosley Jr. said.

For both though they know they have earn their way to live up to a family name. But they will try to do their best to make their own legacy.

"I chose to box, that was my choice, so what my dad did, what my family did, that doesn't affect me, I don't let it affect me, I just do me," Mosley said.

"He just kind of helped pave the road for us, but it's really up to us to walk it," Morrison said.

They'll fight in KC August 16.