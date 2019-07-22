21-year-old Missouri woman attending Ole Miss found dead 20 miles from campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. -- Authorities in Lafayette County, Mississippi are investigating after deputies found the body of a 21-year-old woman Saturday, KTVI is reporting.

The woman, Alexandria 'Ally' Kostial, was from St. Louis.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department told KTVI that they found her body while on patrol 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Harmontown, Mississippi.

Authorities did tell KTVI that they suspect foul play was involved. They have not released the cause of death yet.

University of Mississippi's Interim Chancellor, Larry Sparks, released this statement:

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff's Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.” Kostial was working toward a bachelor`s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at Ole Miss"