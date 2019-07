KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sit where your friends at FOX4 sat!

Have you been searching for new furniture? We are giving away the FOX4 Morning Show couch plus delivery!

Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 you can enter for a chance to win. A winner will be selected on Monday, July 29, and your new couch will be delivered LIVE on-air Wednesday, July 31.

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!