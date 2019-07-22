× Motorcyclist killed after 2-vehicle crash in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man on a motorcycle has died Monday afternoon after a 2-vehicle crash in the Northland.

Police responded to the crash near N.E. Parvin Road and N. Brighton Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

A motorcycle and a truck collided, causing the motorcycle driver to initially suffer life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead.

Further details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.