Former Raytown School Board president charged with stealing district funds

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The former president of the Raytown School Board is facing a criminal charge of stealing, after she allegedly used a district credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Kristie Collins, 52, is charged with one count of felony stealing $750 or more in Jackson County court.

On May 29, an officer with Raytown police responded to the Raytown Quality School Administrative Office on a stealing report.

The board became suspicious of Collins after she submitted a receipt for HyVee Market Grille in Belton. Board members knew that there was no Market Grille at that HyVee location.

The school board had learned from an audit that Collins had allegedly made personal shopping purchases disguised as work-related lunch or dinner meetings. The accounting firm allegedly found more than $4,300 in fake purchases.

When confronted about the fraud investigation, Collins returned the district card and resigned, saying in her resignation letter, “I have made mistakes, I’ll be the first to acknowledge that, and I have tried to correct them when possible. Some I cannot correct, only apologize for and ask forgiveness.”

The Raytown School District issued this statement following the charges:

On May 21, 2019, Dr. Kristie Collins resigned from the Board of Education, citing personal reasons. The Board of Education is currently reviewing Dr. Collins’s use of the district purchasing card. The matter is still under review and is being conducted according to district policy and state law.