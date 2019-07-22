FOX4 pays it forward to man working behind the scenes to help Veterans Community Project succeed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Pay-It-Forward award goes to a veteran working behind the scenes to help homeless veterans get a roof over their head and secure a job.

Veterans Community Project volunteer Joan Slawson nominated Vinnie for the award because she said he keeps things running smoothly.

"Vinny is the director of everything that goes on in the village with the residents," Slawson said. "Whether it’s the bus passes, food bags, food boxes, some type of job counseling."

Slawson told FOX4 Vinnie is one of five veterans who founded a tiny home village to house homeless veterans.

"He’s been there, he’s a veteran himself," Slawson said. "He was in the Army. So he's experienced what a lot of these guys have experienced, and he wants them to succeed."

The Veterans Community Project currently consists of 26 tiny homes. There are 23 more under construction near 89th and Troost

"It is a privilege and honor to serve my brothers and sisters again, and be a part of this great team. I’m very humbled and gracious for this," Vinnie said while accepting the award that comes with $400.

