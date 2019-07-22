Hallmark announces new Keepsake ornament of Mahomes coming this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bring Patrick Mahomes home with you for the holidays this year.

Hallmark has announced a new Keepsake ornament of the Chiefs quarterback to celebrate Kansas City’s “Mahomes fever.”

Photo courtesy Hallmark

It features the NFL MVP “in action and ready to make another show-stopping play,” according to Hallmark.

The mini-Mahomes costs $20.99 and will be available Oct. 5, plenty of time to get the star quarterback ready and then decorate your tree after Thanksgiving.

The new keepsake joins a few other Chiefs ornaments.

The Kindgom can also grab a tiny No. 15 jersey for their tree or a plain Chiefs jersey. Hallmark also has an oval ceramic ornament showing Mahomes about to launch a pass down the field.

