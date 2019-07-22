‘His family is what he lived for’: Man describes metro father who drowned saving his children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Lake Jacomo is where a fun, family day turned deadly Saturday.

Fabian Torres was with his wife and children when he disappeared under the water after jumping in to save his children.

“A young man, a young family, a beautiful family,” describes Brian Hiltunen, Torres’ boss at Pro Tools, LLC. “His family is what he lived for.”

What he lived for and who he died for.

Torres and his family were on a pontoon boat, anchoring down in the middle of Lake Jacomo. The kids, who were wearing life vests, jumped into the water to swim, but the anchor chain was not long enough, so the pontoon boat began drifting away from the children.

That is when Torres, who was not a strong swimmer, and another man jumped in to get the children and Torres went under.

His body found Sunday 550 feet from shore in 24 feet of water.

“When you go to the lake, you expect to go to the lake and have fun and to have it turn out the way it did is just heart wrenching,” Hiltunen said.

Torres worked for Hiltunen for over three years. The two had a close working relationship and became friends. Torres’ family even enjoyed what he calls fantastic days on Hiltunen’s boat.

“To see the family last night at their house was just...” Hiltunen said, getting choked up. He continued, “The only thing that can get you through something like that is God because there is just no words you can say to people with that pain.”

Torres was not only a devoted family man to his wife and three children. Hiltunen said he was also devoted to his work family.

“We refer to ourselves as brothers in chrome cause that is what we sell is chrome. So his family with Snap-On is distraught, his customers, shop owners. The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” Hiltunen said.

Torres was very successful in his business. Promoted quickly because of his dedication and personality.

“He was really the highlight of the team,” Hiltunen said. “If there was a prank to be had or a joke to be made or something funny to be done that was Fabian. He had a very unique and infectious loud laugh. I mean I can hear it right now. He is just going to be sorely missed.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Torres family. Click on this link if you would like to help.

38.979358 -94.326976