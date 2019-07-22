“I said yes”: Vice President Pence’s daughter Charlotte announces engagement

Pence, 26, is an author who has written numerous children’s books about the Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo. Her work drew significant attention after comedian John Oliver released a parody version which depicts the Pence family rabbit as gay.

In 2018, Pence co-wrote a book with her father titled “Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father.”

“Charlotte Pence pays tribute to her father, revealing the lessons he has taught her from his rich spiritual life,” the book’s description reads.

In February, she showed support for the “End It” campaign to end human trafficking in an Instagram post.

Audrey Pence, Charlotte’s sister, announced her own engagement earlier this year also on Instagram.