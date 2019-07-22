Ice, ice, baby! FOX4’s Megan Dillard is welcoming a brand new addition in 2020

FOX4’s family is getting a brand new addition — ice ice, baby!

Anchor/reporter Megan Dillard is expecting baby No. 2! After working with a fertility specialist for almost a year, she and husband Keith will be welcoming their new baby in early 2020!

Charlie Kate is already looking forward to being a big sister, of course.

“I absolutely love my career, but my greatest title ever has been Mommy,” Dillard said. “I can’t believe I get to do this again. How lucky am I that my heart gets to double in size?”