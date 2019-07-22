Murders solved by new $25,000 reward giving other metro families hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Multiple homicides in the Kansas City area have been solved recently, according to KCPD’s chief, and it’s all thanks to a couple of anonymous tips, which were each granted the massive reward of $25,000.

Rhonda Herring is still waiting on a call saying police have solved the crime and tracked down her son's killer.

“I’ve never lost hope, never will lose hope," she said.

The first two months, Herring waited for information in her son’s disappearance.

Answers would finally come from another family looking for the missing Jessica Runions, who found Brandon Herring’s remains instead in January 2017 in a creek bed.

“He was a big teddy bear, that’s why we called him Mac Bear, a big teddy bear who had a heart of gold," Herring said.

According to numbers from Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, there have been 58 tips submitted on Kansas City homicides.

Compared to the prior month (May 20 – June 20, 2019), which saw a submission of only 23 homicide tips, submissions are up more than 150 percent.

"It's early and we want to temper our enthusiasm, but we have seen some very encouraging signs," Det. Kevin Boehm said.

Herring hopes the reward will lead someone to come forward, if not for her, for the little boy born 2 weeks after his dad’s disappearance.

“It’s sad that money has to make this happen, but something has to make it happen. So if it’s $25,000 I’m happy, and I’m happy for the other families that are waiting on justice," Herring said.

The Kansas City Police Department is hoping that the $25,000 reward will create fear of being turned in so that people will think twice about bringing a firearm or a weapon to rob someone or solve a dispute.

If you have a tip about a homicide, you can call 816-474-TIPS. You can remain completely anonymous.