New roof grant results in four-year nightmare for Historic Northeast homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman in the Historic Northeast neighborhood may be finally getting a new roof on her historic house, four years after receiving a city grant for the project.

The delay has resulted in a lot more repair work for the city.

Crews finally removed the old roof in December, but didn't immediately install a new one. Since then, the home has been cover with only tarps.

Janice James, 65, showed FOX4 all the water damage that's happened since December, thanks to our wet spring and summer. The entire second floor of the home has been gutted and needs new ceilings and floors.

The grant she originally received of $10,000 for the roof won't cover the needed repairs, and the city has had to find money from a variety of different funds to complete an expanding project that James thinks could easily reach $100,000.

"I want a roof," James said. "I want my walls, ceilings and floors from being damaged. I want to try to keep it as original as I can. I don’t want all new stuff. That might be because it’s going to take more money now from the damage to get it kind of original."

This is a 130 year old house, near Bellefontaine and Thompson avenues, is one of the first four homes built in the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood. That's why the city believes it's worth trying to save.

But like any old house project, once you start to fix one concern, workers discover other issues that need to be addressed. And that's what the city's

Neighborhood and Housing Services department says happened in this case.

After four years, a city spokesman tells FOX 4 James should have a new roof by the end of the month, and then electrical, plumbing and lead abatement repairs are expected to take another two months.