Police investigating shooting involving officer in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Kansas City.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. near Grand Slam Convenience at 6th and McGee involving at least one officer.

Police tell FOX4 the officer involved in the shooting is OK.

Further injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Officers have the area surrounding 6th and Grand shut down as they continue to investigate. Please avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to update as additional information becomes available.