× Prosecutors charge man accused of approaching officer with knife in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old man who police say refused to drop a weapon following an aggravated assault and attempted to attack an officer Friday in the Northland faces a series of charges.

Clay County prosecutors charged Robert Luckinbill over the weekend with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police went to the area of I-35 and North Antioch just after 4:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report a man was in the area armed with a knife.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found Luckinbill, who had a knife and was agitated, refusing to drop the weapon. They made four separate attempts to control Luckinbill with a Taser, all were unsuccessful.

Luckinbill ran south across the northbound I-35 exit ramp to Antioch. Documents say when officers caught up with Luckinbill, he continued to refuse to listen to officers and began approaching an officer in a threatening manner. The officer fired shots at the suspect, striking him once in the chest, ending the attack. Luckinbill was handcuffed and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Luckinbill’s weapon was a box cutter, which they found near his feet during the arrest. The blade was extended.

As police continued investigating, they learned this incident was related to an assault that happened before they arrived at the scene.

The victim was found later at a fire station where he was taken to a hospital for his injuries. The victim said he was trying to sleep under the I-35 bridge over Antioch Road while Luckinbill began talking to him. The victim and suspect began arguing, which escalated into a physical fight. The victim said as he and Luckinbill began wrestling, he felt something pressed against the back of his neck and heard the suspect threaten to cut him with a knife.

The victim struck him in the face, knocking him backward. The victim said then he noticed that he was cut on his left arm but could not say how the injuries occurred.

Luckinbill is listed as homeless and is currently being held on $75,000 bond.