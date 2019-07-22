Reward of $25,000 is bringing in more homicide tips, KCMO police chief says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple homicides in the Kansas City, Missouri area have been solved recently, according to the official blog of the KCMO police chief Richard C. Smith, and it’s all thanks to a couple of anonymous tips, which were each granted the massive reward of $25,000.

According to numbers from Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, there have been 58 tips submitted on Kansas City homicides. Compared to the prior month (May 20 – June 20, 2019), which saw a submission of only 23 homicide tips, submissions are up more than 150 percent.

But this new reward increase is not just benefiting Kansas City, Missouri. Chief Smith said the whole metropolitan area has seen a huge increase as well. Homicide tips (including those from KCMO) went from 39 to 87, a month-to-month increase of 123 percent.

The Kansas City Police Department is hoping that the $25,000 reward will create fear of being turned so that people will think twice about bringing a firearm or a weapon to rob someone or solve a dispute. The numbers are already showing that people are a lot more willing to share any information they may know in exchange of the cash reward.

Chief Smith also said that they are working very hard on the street-level to ensure that every single person affected by violent crime knows about the $25,000 reward.

“Working with the community, we can bring justice for those already impacted by homicide and prevent future killings,” Chief Smith added.

If you have a tip about a homicide, you can call (816)474-TIPS. You can remain completely anonymous.

39.099727 -94.578567