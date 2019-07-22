× Sugar Creek police searching for 15-year-old who’s been missing for over a week

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Police are asking for help locating a missing a Sugar Creek 15-year-old who has been missing for over a week.

Hannah Spillman was last seen on July 13 when she ran away from her home.

She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Police say the teen has been diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, bipolar disorder and border line personality disorder.

Anyone who sees Spillman is asked to call Sugar Creek police at 816-252-5560.