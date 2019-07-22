The Culinary Center of Kansas City reveals how to make their Mexicali corn relish

This relish is excellent own its own as a side dish for a BBQ or fried meal. As a condiment, try it on hot dogs, bratwurst or fried shrimp po boys. Lastly, combined with cooked black or pinto beans and a splash of lime juice and hot sauce, it makes a great dish for vegetarians and carnivores alike.

Ingredients:

4 fresh corn

water

2 cups chopped green cabbage

4 tomatillos, husk removed, washed, diced

1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced

½ yellow onions, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed and sliced into thin rings,

seeds included

2 cups white vinegar-can sub cider vinegar

1 cup water, saved from blanching corn if possible

1 cup sugar

½ tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon coriander seed

1 teaspoon mustard seed

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Shuck the corn and drop into boiling water. Cook 1 minute, remove and shock in ice water until cool. Over a bowl, hold the ear of corn upright and use a knife to slice the kernels off the cob. Then use the back of your knife to scrap the cob, extracting the “milk” from the cob. Discard the cob or save for another use

(see recipe for hibiscus aqua fresca). Set the kernels aside.

Save 1 cup of the water and discard the rest. Set aside.

Combine the cabbage, tomatillos, poblano pepper, onion and 1 tablespoon of salt and toss well. Place in a colander and allow to drain for 2-4 hours or overnight.

When ready, rinse and dry the veggies. Set aside.

Put the reserved water in a pot large enough to hold everything.

Add the vinegar, sugar, salt and spices. Bring to a boil and add the cabbage mixture. Allow to simmer about 10 minutes. Add the corn and sliced jalapeno and cook another 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. When ready, stir in the cilantro.

Cover and refrigerate. Allow to rest 2-4 days if possible.

Spiciness – The single jalapeno makes for a zippy relish. If you prefer spicier food, add 1-2 more or try serrano chilies. As well, a couple chopped chipotles will certainly amp up the spice. Texture – This recipe makes for a lightly crunchy corn relish.

For softer corn, cook for 5 minutes once added.

For a delicious tartare sauce, drain well and mix with mayo and lime or lemon. Yum.

