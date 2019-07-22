Venomous snake bite lands woman in hospital while camping at Clinton Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A day at the lake ended with a woman in the hospital after a bite from a venomous snake.

Shelly Totty was camping out at Clinton Lake over the weekend. KSNT-TV reports that on Sunday morning, Totty reached for her phone and felt a strange pinch.

"I thought it was a bee or wasp or something like that," Totty said. "So, I still looked at my phone, looked at the time and then I sat there and felt like something wasn't right."

Totty found a baby copperhead snake right by where she kept her phone. By the time Totty made it to a Lawrence hospital, her hand was badly swollen.

The swelling had also started moving up her arm. Doctors were able to limit the damage and get the swelling to go down.

Totty thinks the snake probably made its way in her camper with a pile of chairs she brought in from outside. After her encounter, she warns others not to make the same mistake.

"Be hypervigilant. When you're in nature, you're in their territory and you might think you are doing what you need to do to be careful, but there's always something more you need to do."