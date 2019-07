Chicago-style relish

Ingredients:

1 cup onion – small dice

1/2 cup dill pickles – small dice

1 1/2 cup tomatoes – medium dice, season TT with salt, pepper & grape oil

1/4 cup sport peppers – chopped

2/3 cup neon green relish

Directions:

Combine ingredients & mix until incorporated, refrigerate until service

