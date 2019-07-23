31-year-old Independence man killed in crash west of Springfield

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 31-year-old Independence man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Springfield, Missouri.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 44, about three miles west of Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 went off the roadway, struck a rock, overturned and struck a road sign, according to the highway patrol.

The driver, identified as Larry McQueen, was ejected form the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McQueen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.