Andy Reid addresses Tyreek Hill’s return as QBs and rookies report for Training Camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Quaterbacks and rookies arrived Tuesday to Training Camp at Missouri Western State and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid addressed two of the biggest topics of the offseason right off the bat.

When it comes to Tyreek Hill returning to the team, Reid said he knows it’s a hot topic.

“The law enforcement side of it, there have been statements made on that. There’s been statements made by the Chiefs. There have been statements made by Tyreek and by the National Football League, and with all of those obviously we were comfortable with Tyreek coming back here,” Reid said.

Reid said the team looks forward to bringing Hill back and having an opportunity to get back doing what he loves to do.

“He has some obligations that he’ll take care of as he goes, and I’m not going to get into all that. I’m going to kind of end it after this here,” Reid said. “We’ve all, particularly you folks have all, read all of the statements as we have and we have the trust in Tyreek, and we’re going to go forward in a positive way here.”

When asked about his conversations with Hill after the NFL’s decision on Friday, Reid said, “I’ve had a chance to talk to him on the phone and in person. I spent quite a bit of time with him actually, and he’s remorseful that he put all of us through what we went through and that he had to go through. That’s a sensitive situation. He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here. He’s very conscious of that.”

Reid then addressed defensive lineman Chris Jones’ absence throughout mini camp and OTAs as he deals with renegotiating his contract.

The question remains if he’ll report to camp Friday on the first day for veterans.

“With Chris we’ll know more. Our people have talked with Chris’ people, and there’s been communication there. And so we’ll just see whether he’s here or not here,” Reid said. “We obviously want him here, and he probably wants to be here, too. We’ll see how all of that works out.”

Reid wasn’t the only one taking questions Tuesday though. Of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was surrounded by reporters and cameras.

As training camp begins, the Chiefs quarterback is happy to have his star receiver back on the field.

“I got to throw with him. He’s in an excited mindset, I guess you would say. He’s ready to be out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this. Like I said, it’s a brotherhood and we’re excited that we can go out there and just build with each other and get better together.”

Mahomes said he’s excited for training camp to get started and to focus on football.

“Yeah, you enjoy the brotherhood. Just being with the guys for 24 hours, it seems like, and being able to focus on football and nothing else is something that I really do enjoy,” Mahomes said. “Just getting up here to St. Joe, and they treat us amazing here, so I’m just excited to be here with all of the guys and all of those young guys and build relationships with them.”