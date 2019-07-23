Google considering KC Northland for $600 million data center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Northland could be the site of a multi-million dollar project from Google.

A potential site near MO-210 and N Arlington Avenue near the Missouri River is being considered for a $600 million Google data center. If the center is built, it could bring 30 new jobs to the area after the first phase of construction, with more jobs added later.

In hopes of attracting the development, Port KC approved a 35-year $25 billion, chapter 68 bond.

"That $25 billion will be privately done," said Jon Stephens, President and CEO of Port KC. "There's no tax dollars associated with any of this development. It's simply Port KC is enabling the tax structure and then Google will be buying all those bonds and those would all be privately done financing."

If the project moves forward, Port KC would own the building and Google would lease space. Google would benefit from the Port's tax exempt status and would make annual payments to taxing jurisdictions including the NKC School District and the cities of Kansas City and Clay County.

No final decisions have been made, but Google says they are considering the proposal.

"Google is considering acquiring property in Kansas City, MO, and while we do not have a confirmed timeline for development on the site, we want to ensure that we do have the option to further grow should our business demand it," said Andrew Silvestri, Head of Data Center Public Policy and Community Development with Google.