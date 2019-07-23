Home renovation in Brookside uncovers stash of beer cans, whiskey bottles worth thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine finding buried treasure in your home.

One metro family did, and it'd been there for more than 70 years. The goodies they found are worth thousands.

At one historic home in Kansas City's affluent Brookside neighborhood, no one expected a man with a hammer would uncover history.

Colby Marval said he was working on that house's front porch, when he found one of the porch's column was a treasure chest in disguise.

The house dates back to the 1920's. The column was filled with empty whiskey bottles and beer cans from the 1940's, many of which were still in good condition.

"We opened up the top of it, and 100 cans came out," Marval said.

Danielle Molder said she's owned the home for several years, and she recently decided to renovate. Those cans and bottles are 70 years old, and they aren't garbage. In fact, websites like EBay show some of them can fetch a solid paycheck from collectors.

"A quick Google research showed some of these Falstaff cans can go for 40 to 50 dollars. I've got at least 20 to 30 of these guys," Molder told FOX4.

The contents of the containers are long gone. Molder said she couldn't believe there was a small fortune hidden in her home.

"It was a jackpot of 1940s -- every variety of whiskey and bourbon you can imagine. Tons of old vintage beer cans. Many of them in amazing condition," Molder said. "There's collectors and now, overnight, I have an extensive collection."

Molder and her family also discovered that front porch column has a hole near the top. A chute that enabled the past homeowner to drop cans and bottles into the column where they were unlikely to be seen again.

"It could have been the wife," Molder said as her family and contractors laughed. "The wife? The kids? It drives you to drinkin'."

"I was happy for our owners, and for them to be able to find something that's worth value," Marval added.

And to whomever tipped those drinks decades ago, your name remains a secret.