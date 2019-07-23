‘It’s a horrible nightmare’: Search underway for Wisconsin brothers last seen north of metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON, Mo. – A search is underway for two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared over the weekend north of the metro.

Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, were last seen in Cameron on Sunday. Nick’s wife, Lisa, said her husband and brother-in-law were staying at the Quality Inn off Interstate 35.

“This is honestly the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” Lisa Diemel said. “It’s a horrible nightmare.”

Lisa said Nick and Justin flew into KCI on Saturday. She received a text message from her husband Sunday morning, telling her that they were leaving to check on some of their cattle; the brothers own a livestock company.

“They have feeder cattle and baby calves that several farmers are raising for them in Missouri, so they were down there looking at one of their farms,” Lisa explained.

She knew something was wrong when Nick and Justin missed their afternoon flight Sunday afternoon.

“I honestly don’t know what’s happened to them, but something isn’t right,” she said.

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies found a rental truck the brothers were driving. It was abandoned at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri, about 22 miles south of their hotel.

“I think that’s the scariest part, knowing that they used that last,” Lisa said. “They’re not in it. Where are they?”

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that it was actively investigating the brothers’ disappearance.

Lisa said it’s unlike like her husband to not call. She said they are constantly in communication when he travels.

The couple has four children. The youngest is 1, and the oldest is 17.

“The older two know something’s going on, especially our 17-year-old,” she said. “The younger two, all they want is their daddy.”

Lisa said she’s terrified of what may have happened to her husband and brother-in-law. She added that she doesn’t know what she would do without her husband.

“Nick is my backbone,” she said, fighting tears. “They’re loved, and we want them home. We want them home safe.”

Deputies would not comment on who exactly the brothers were going to meet, adding that the case is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 816-632-TIPS.

39.740280 -94.241057