Kansas City Chiefs kick off 2019 Training Camp in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Chiefs Kingdom, football is back!
Rookies and quarterbacks will soon be arriving at Missouri Western State University’s Mosaic Training Fields in St. Joseph, Missouri to kick of the Chiefs 2019 Training Camp.
The first practice open to the public will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
There's a $5 admission fee to get in that first day, and also on Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, Aug. 3. Otherwise, practices are free to attend. But Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee every day.
If you want to get an autograph from your favorite player, team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 27, July 28, Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Every other day of training camp, certain players will be signing autographs, but not all of them.
This is the 10th summer the Chiefs have held training camp in St. Joseph.
To celebrate, at 6 p.m. July 26, the Chiefs will be holding a Red Rally in downtown St. Joseph with emcee Mitch Holthus and KC Wolf. The Sounds of Summer concert series will take place afterward.
Training camp technically starts July 23, but practices from July 23-26 are closed to the public.
During camp, the Chiefs have their first preseason game on Aug. 10 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. After three more preseason games, they'll kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
See the full public training camp schedule below:
Saturday, July 27 -- Practice -- 3:30 p.m.
First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee
*Team Autograph Session
Sunday, July 28 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Season Ticket Member Day – $5 Admission for non-STMs
*Team Autograph Session
Monday, July 29 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Linebackers
Tuesday, July 30 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Defensive Backs
Wednesday, July 31 -- Practice -- 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
Thursday, Aug. 1 -- No Practice
Friday, Aug. 2 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Chiefs Alumni Day, Gatorade Junior Camp
*Team Autograph Session
Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee
*Team Autograph Session
Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Season Ticket Member Day
*Team Autograph Session
Monday, Aug. 5 -- Practice -- 9:15 a.m.
Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line
Tuesday, Aug. 6 -- No Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Linebackers
Friday, Aug. 9 -- No Practice
Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Preseason Game No. 1 -- Chiefs vs. Bengals – 7:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, Aug. 11 -- No Practice
Monday, Aug. 12 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Defensive Backs
Tuesday, Aug. 13 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
Wednesday, Aug. 14 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line
Thursday, Aug. 15 -- Practice -- 8:15 a.m.
Military Appreciation Day, Final Camp Practice
Important note: If practice is moved inside because of poor weather conditions, it will also be closed to the public.