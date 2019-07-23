KC woman says landlord won’t fix plumbing problems, creating health hazard for terminally ill child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City mom says she's fed up with her landlord after having sewage back up and flood her home.

Despite two visits from plumbers, the problem is still not fixed.

Janala Ersery is still waiting to unpack boxes after moving into this home near Bannister and Holmes.

She said she's experienced problems with raccoons and found mold under the kitchen sink and reported it to maintenance.

"It looked like someone just came and maybe painted on it. And they said, 'Oh that's not what we wanted them to do. Someone's going to come back and address it,'" Ersery said.

She's still waiting for those issues to get fixed by her landlord, Only Choice Property Management.

But there's yet another issue creating a big health concern for the family. Ersery said her toilet's make a gurgling sound.

During this weekend's storms, they overflowed. A plumber came to snake the line, but that hasn't fixed the problem.

"There was literally sewer, brown disgusting stuff coming out of the toilet, and it went over onto the floors and on the carpet," Ersery said.

Sewage also bubbled up through her tub, leaving the home's only shower unusable. She's especially worried about her 12-year-old Alonna who suffers from a debilitating nerve condition and is on hospice care.

"She's on a ventilator, and she can't withstand what we can withstand, breathing the air with just unsanitary things in it," Ersery said.

FOX4 went to Only Choice Property Management for answers. Staff there told us they're very concerned about the situation at Ersery's home and will do their best to fix it.

We found the company has a 1-star Google rating and an "F" from the Better Business Bureau, with past residents saying maintenance issues often go untouched.

"I rent because I know that I don't want to be responsible for the upkeep of a home. So I rely on the management company or the landlord to apply their end of the lease, like I do mine," Ersery said.

She's now desperate to get her plumbing problem solved and is leaving her boxes packed up in case she needs to move again.