Man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s beating death in Topeka apartment

Posted 2:35 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, July 23, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. — A man who was angry about his girlfriend’s methamphetamine use has pleaded guilty to beating her to death in a Topeka apartment.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 35-year-old Luke Anthony Wabaunsee pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the October 2018 killing of 42-year-old Michelle Stadler. He initially was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

A detective testified at the preliminary hearing that Wabaunsee’s DNA was found on the handle of a bloody glass mug recovered from Stadler’s apartment.

Her neighbor, Shawn Cunningham, testified that Wabaunsee wanted her to quit using meth. Another neighbor, Marcia Paden, said she heard a man’s voice say he “wasn’t going to take it anymore.”

He sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3. He faces 12 to 54 years in prison.

