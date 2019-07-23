× Metro man awarded $2 million after injured by semi driver backing up on I-35

OLATHE, Kan. — A Jackson County man has been awarded more than $2 million after a semi truck backed into his car on I-35, damaging the vehicle and injuring its driver.

Michael Whitt was driving southbound on I-35 on July 15, 2015, south of 75th Street in Overland Park, according to court documents. At the same time, a David Caton, a semi-truck driver with G.D.S Express, Inc. was driving directly in front of Whitt.

Both men slowed their vehicle due to traffic and poor visibility in the rain, court documents state. Then, Caton put the semi in reverse, backing into Whitt’s vehicle.

The charges argued that the driver’s negligence led to permanent physical disability, requesting compensation for future medical expenses and loss of future income.

A Johnson County Court jury found the driver and the trucking company guilty of all charges, including negligence and loss of domestic duty to Whitt’s wife.