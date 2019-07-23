× Olathe names new police chief

Olathe, Kan. — Olathe has a new police chief.

Olathe City Manager Michael Wilkes announced Tuesday that the city has named Mike Butaud as its new police chief.

Butaud previously served as Olathe’s deputy police chief. He replaces Chief Steven Menke who retired in April after more than 31 years with the department.

Butaud began working for the department in 1993 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001, police captain in 2009, and major in 2013 before being named deputy chief in 2016.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command.

Butaud said it is great to be part of something truly special.

“I firmly believe Olathe is the best police department in America with the most talented and caring officers and civilians,” Butaud said. “All employees within this agency share my heartfelt commitment to this city, this department, and everyone in our community.”

Wilkes said Butaud is the right person to lead the department.

“Mike has been an essential department leader throughout his career. He is the right person to ensure it continues performing at the highest level, keeping our community exceptionally safe,” Wilkes said.

Butaud has been serving as acting police chief since June 1. He will assume the permanent position on July 29, 2019.