Police looking for driver that crashed into KCKPD vehicle, injuring two officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities are attempting to locate the driver of a red extended cab truck (pictured below) that sideswiped a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department vehicle and injured two officers.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of State Avenue and Village West Parkway, near the Legends shopping center.

Officers were working a crash when the driver of the truck sideswiped their vehicle and caused minor injuries to both officers who were seated inside.

The suspect driver left the scene east on State Ave.

Police said the suspect vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and is possibly missing the hub cap of the front passenger side wheel.

Anyone with information are asked to call 913-573-6084.