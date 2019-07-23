× Sporting KC to drop Season Ticket Member prices, introduce mobile concessions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There are changes coming to Children’s Mercy Park. Think paying less for premium seating and getting your snacks without dealing with the lines.

There will be a decrease in price for Season Ticket Members in the South Stand and Members Stand for the 2020 season, President and CEO Jake Reid said in an interview with Major League Soccer. Prices for tickets in all other non-premium areas of the stadium will remain flat and parking will remain free.

“Our incredible fans are and always will be the lifeblood of this club,” Reid said. “With that in mind, we always pay attention to fan feedback.”

In addition to seat pricing changes, Reid said major concessions upgrades are coming, or in one case, has already been put in play.

“On Saturday, we launched mobile ordering via the Sporting KC App,” Reid said, touting easy ordering, speedy pickup and allowed line-jumping.

Reid said they will utilize the app to run specials like the 25-percent-off app purchases they ran on July 20.

Other concession changes include upgrades in the Budweiser Brew House.

Sporting KC lost on Saturday to FC Dallas, 2-0. The team is 10th in the Western Conference, sporting a 6-7-8 record.