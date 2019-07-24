× Police standoff at KC hotel along 40-Highway that lasted nearly ten hours ends peacefully

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Kansas City police responded to a local hotel along E. 40-Highway near South Fremont Road at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, on a report of a man trespassing in one of the rooms.

Management at Executive Inn and Suites told police an adult male barricaded himself in a room and refused to leave.

Police say the 50-year-old man threatened to take his own life when they tried to get him to come out. They called negotiators in to help.

Officials asked hotel guests to evacuate and 40-Highway was shutdown overnight between Phelps and Brentwood. The highway has since re-opened.

Nearly ten hours later, around 3:45 a. m., police were able to get into the hotel room and take the man into taken into custody without incident.