After third day of searching, still no answers about missing Wisconsin brothers

BRAYMER, Mo. -- Day 3 of the search for two missing Wisconsin brothers has ended, and still investigators say they're no closer to finding them.

All day Wednesday, investigators from several agencies swarmed a Caldwell County property in their search to find 35-year-old Nick Diemel and his 24-year-old brother Justin Diemel.

"Nick and Justin are the kind of people that if they don`t get back in contact with you within the first 2-4 hours we know something is wrong," friend Rob Chupp told FOX4.

The brothers flew into KCI on Saturday, and no one has seen or heard from them since Sunday in Cameron.

Family members say the brothers were in town for business. Nick's wife, Lisa, got a text from her husband Sunday morning, telling her that they were going to check on some of their cattle; the brothers own a livestock company.

Then on Monday, sheriff’s deputies found a rental truck the brothers were driving. It was abandoned at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

FOX4 talked to a cousin of the brothers who says he didn't see any red flags when they last talked Friday.

"Nick, with his children, he's a phenomenal father. We're trying to get them as much information as we can," Rob Crull said.

A man who works for the brothers said when he learned of the news, they hopped in a truck and made the 9-hour drive from Wisconsin to the scene.

So far, investigators are remaining tight lipped about the investigation.

There's no word on what they've found in the truck -- or what led them to the Caldwell County property.

