Dry wall falls on Missouri Home Depot employee, kills him

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Missouri Home Depot Employee is dead after a bizarre incident early Tuesday morning, KTVI is reporting.

The man, who was 60 years old, was operating a forklift inside the St. Peters store along Mid Rivers Mall Drive around 12:15 a.m. when a large amount of dry wall fell on him as he was getting off of the forklift.

KTVI has not yet identified the man. They did say first responders rushed him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet said what caused the dry wall to fall.