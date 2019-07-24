A Home Depot store in Burbank, California is seen on February 18, 2019. - The home improvement retail giant offered a weaker than expected outlook for fiscal 2019 when it reported its fourth quarter earnings February 26, 2019 leading stocks to weaken in early trading.Dow member Home Depot shed 3.2 percent as it projected slightly lower 2019 sales growth compared with last year. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Dry wall falls on Missouri Home Depot employee, kills him
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Missouri Home Depot Employee is dead after a bizarre incident early Tuesday morning, KTVI is reporting.
The man, who was 60 years old, was operating a forklift inside the St. Peters store along Mid Rivers Mall Drive around 12:15 a.m. when a large amount of dry wall fell on him as he was getting off of the forklift.
KTVI has not yet identified the man. They did say first responders rushed him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.
Officials have not yet said what caused the dry wall to fall.