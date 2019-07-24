Healthy bbq side dish: Colorful coleslaw that’s full of veggies and tossed in fresh vinaigrette

Colorful Coleslaw

Ingredients:

1/2 large head green/red cabbage

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cucumber, diced

1 carrot, shredded

3 asparagus spears, finely sliced

4 green onions, finely sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

 

Coleslaw Dressing:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

 

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, add chopped cabbage and salt. With your hands, gently massage the cabbage for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain excess liquid from bowl.
  2. Add cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, green onions, and cilantro to the bowl and mix with cabbage.
  3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk thoroughly.
  4. Add dressing to cabbage salad and mix well. If time allows, let coleslaw marinate for 30-60 minutes.

