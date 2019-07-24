Healthy bbq side dish: Colorful coleslaw that’s full of veggies and tossed in fresh vinaigrette

Colorful Coleslaw

Ingredients:

1/2 large head green/red cabbage

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cucumber, diced

1 carrot, shredded

3 asparagus spears, finely sliced

4 green onions, finely sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

Coleslaw Dressing:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl, add chopped cabbage and salt. With your hands, gently massage the cabbage for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain excess liquid from bowl. Add cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, green onions, and cilantro to the bowl and mix with cabbage. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk thoroughly. Add dressing to cabbage salad and mix well. If time allows, let coleslaw marinate for 30-60 minutes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.