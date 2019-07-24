Healthy bbq side dish: Colorful coleslaw that’s full of veggies and tossed in fresh vinaigrette

Colorful Coleslaw
Ingredients:
1/2 large head green/red cabbage
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cucumber, diced
1 carrot, shredded
3 asparagus spears, finely sliced
4 green onions, finely sliced
1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
Coleslaw Dressing:
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- In a large bowl, add chopped cabbage and salt. With your hands, gently massage the cabbage for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain excess liquid from bowl.
- Add cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, green onions, and cilantro to the bowl and mix with cabbage.
- Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk thoroughly.
- Add dressing to cabbage salad and mix well. If time allows, let coleslaw marinate for 30-60 minutes.
