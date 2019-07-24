Kansas City man charged with neighbor’s murder in 93rd and Myrtle shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing murder and domestic assault charges for allegedly killing his neighbor after a fight with his girlfriend.

Stevie Rambo, 54, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault in the July 5 shooting death of Lynn Armstrong near 93rd and Myrtle.

According to charging documents, officers were called to the Nob Hill Apartments around 4:45 a.m. on a disturbance call. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lynn Armstrong, laying dead on the floor inside of an apartment.

Rambo’s girlfriend told officers that she and Rambo had an argument earlier in the evening because of Rambo wanting to place his gun in her car. She said they were driving home from a party when Rambo became upset and they got into an argument.

She said once they got back to the apartment, she did not want to go inside with Rambo, because he had assaulted her previously and she was afraid of him.

Her neighbor, identified as the victim, was standing outside so she began talking to him. Rambo became upset by this and he argued with Armstrong, leading Armstrong to fire a gun into the air. Rambo then left the area and she and Armstrong had sex and fell asleep.

The witness then said she woke up to Rambo pistol whipping her in the head. She told police she then jumped out of a window and fled to a neighboring apartment before returning to the scene and seeing Armstrong’s body.

Officers noted that she had a significant cut on her head.

When Rambo turned himself into police, evidence was taken including bloody tennis shoes he was allegedly wearing. Rambo was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, but was released before charges were filed.

He has a history of domestic abuse charges dating as far back as 2002, including another incident in 2017, where he assaulted the same woman by striking her in the face with a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to felony unlawful use of a weapon in 1998.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.