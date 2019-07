KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are attempting to locate a 41-year-old man who is in need of medication and hasn’t been seen since July 9.

Police said Kevin L. Murphy was last seen leaving his job in the Legends shopping area.

Murphy is described as standing 6’4″ and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.