× Life-threatening injuries reported following shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that has left at least one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police reported the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 15th and Cleveland, a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.