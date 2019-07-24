Life-threatening injuries reported following shooting in KCK

Posted 8:18 pm, July 24, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that has left at least one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police reported the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 15th and Cleveland, a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.