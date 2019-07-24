Mothers in Charge hits the streets to help bring in tips for unsolved homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mothers in Charge is hitting the streets of Kansas City hoping to drum up more tips to solve homicide cases.

The women spent Wednesday afternoon in Midtown canvassing the neighborhood near 31st and Benton.

They said this year homicides are up. As of July 24, there have been 78 compared to 67 on the same day last year.

Through their canvassing efforts, they hope to reduce the number of unsolved cases by raising awareness about gun violence and the need for people to speak up about what they know.

Mothers in Charge chose to do outreach in Midtown because they say many of their own children were killed in this area.

They said they're encouraged by the increase in tips, but want to make sure people know their organization is here for victims and their families. They use their own stories of loss to encourage them through their difficult time.

"The hands on, us coming out and stepping out of our comfort zone," outreach coordinator Latrice Murray said. "Some of these people we don't know, haven't come encountered with and just introducing ourselves, and opening ourselves up to these people. I don't know some of these people, and just allowing them to hear my story. For years it was hard for me to tell my story about my son, but just to open up and tell people -- yes, I am a victim."

Murray herself is still waiting on answers. Her son was killed 10 years ago, and no movement has been made in his case.

She said it would mean the world to her to get some answers about why he died and who killed him.

Mothers in Charge said they plan to canvas every few weeks.

They ask if you know something about an unsolved case that you call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline. For homicides in Kansas City, there's a $25,000 reward for tips leading to a conviction. You can remain anonymous.