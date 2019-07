KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Oh, baby!”

There’s a baby boom happening at Children’s Mercy Hospital, and we’re not talking about the patients.

The hospital shared a photo Tuesday featuring their intensive care nursery nurses who have either had a baby or are expecting a baby this year. There are 36 babies in all.

“And of the 20 babies so far, only 2 are girls. Congratulations to our growing ICN family!!” the hospital captioned the photo.