Prosecutors file charges against man shot by KC police during drug investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges after he was shot by police after he resisted arrest Monday in downtown KC.

Kenyon A. Harrington was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Court records say Harrington sold cocaine to an undercover narcotics detective on more than one occasion. On Monday, the undercover detective scheduled to purchase narcotics from Harrington at Grand Slam, near 6th and McGee.

Surveillance teams watched Harrington arrive and back his vehicle into the parking lot. Authorities blocked his vehicle and attempted to make an arrest. Harrington then drove into a police vehicle but couldn’t get away so he got out of the vehicle with a firearm.

Harrington appeared to have the firearm pointed in the direction of law enforcement officers, according to court records. An officer fired shots at Harrington, striking him. He was then taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The firearm Harrington was carrying was loaded with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, making it readily capable of lethal force, court documents said.

At the hospital Harrington asked the detective if “he could just give his money to someone rather than have it seized.”

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.