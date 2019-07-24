Royals pitcher Jakob Junis and wife, Brianne, welcome baby boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new ‘royal’ baby!

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis and his wife, Brianne, recently welcomed baby boy Jett Lloyd into the world.

Jett is the couple’s third child. They already have twins, Penelope and Jones, who just turned four.

The couple shared the news on Instagram Tuesday night.

Jakob posted a photo of him holding Jett with the caption, “Had to ‘Jett’ home and meet #3.”

Brianne posted a video that documented her pregnancy along with the caption, “You were so, so worth it Jett Lloyd.”

Jakob, 26, is in his third season with the Royals.

Had to “Jett” home and meet #3

You were so, so worth it Jett Lloyd. 💛 @jbljunis

