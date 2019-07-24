Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen shares what you need and how to make their cauliflower puree

Cauliflower Puree
The cauliflower puree is a portion of this larger featured dish: Pork chop on a bed of red potatoes, corn, and green bean, cauliflower puree, queso fresco. Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen prefers to locally source the pork and all vegetables.
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower
1 qt. cream
1 c. milk
2 tsp. salt
2 turnips
1/2 c. butter, medium diced
Directions:
- Breakdown cauliflower into small; discard all leaves and leaf stems
- Peel and cut turnips into small pieces
- Combine vegetables, milk, cream and salt into a pot and simmer
- Reduce milk and cream by half and check vegetables so that they are overcooked and mushy
- Transfer milk and cream mixture into a blender and start to blend on low, gradually increasing the speed; do NOT start the blender on high as the milk and cream may could burn you!
- Once the blend is to medium-high speed, add the butter and blend until all ingredients are mixed together evenly
- Serve hot with a pad of butter
