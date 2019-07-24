× Vehicle crashes into tree near 45th and Emanuel Cleaver injuring 2 adults, 4 children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults and four children were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. near 45th and Emanuel Cleaver Road.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 that the driver ran into a tree and there were some people trapped. He did not specify which passengers were trapped. He did say all six people in the car were being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.