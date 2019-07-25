A sloth is coming to the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new animal coming to the Kansas City Zoo, but it’s in no rush to make an appearance.

A video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page announced a sloth will soon be on display. Sarah Gay, the marketing and communication manager at the zoo, confirmed the arrival.

We’re looking at “an approximate mid-August time frame,” Gay told FOX4.

Right now, Gay said the sloth is in quarantine, a 30-day process where the zoo vets look the animals over, run exams and make sure they are zoo ready.

“They’re actually working on the exhibit as well,” Gay said.

The single sloth will be shown in the Discovery Room.