× Bomb threat closes down old Douglas County courthouse in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police have closed down the old Douglas County courthouse after they received information about a bomb threat on July 25.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the treat at 2:18 p.m., saying a bomb threat was made to 1100 Massachusetts St. The old courthouse and the law enforcement center were being evacuated at the time, according to the tweet.

Since then, officials have closed the building for the remainder of the day. The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with a court-scheduled appointment to contract your division the morning of July 26.

Another tweet said 11th street from Massachusetts to Rhode Island and the 1100 block of Massachusetts Street would be closed until further notice while the threat was investigated.

There’s no further information on the threat.

