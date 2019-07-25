Firefighter overcome with emotion after seeing American Flag in color for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- A Douglas County firefighter is seeing the world in a whole new light.

Spencer Caradine is colorblind. His eyes make greens and reds look like the same color.

However, he didn't even realize he was colorblind until his friend, fellow firefighter Jordan Gardner, pointed out a red barn among the trees. They looked like the same color, and Caradine couldn't tell where the barn was.

Gardner decided to put some money toward colorblind glasses, which can help distinguish those colors. With the help of the rest of the fire station, the glasses were purchased.

"He told me the first thing he wanted to see was the American Flag," Gardner said.

When he put the glasses on, he got emotional.

"It blew my mind," Caradine said. "I didn't know what to think or say. Like it threw something through my body and I couldn't control it."

That was his reaction when he saw the flag, touching it and finally seeing its true colors.

"It was so much different than I've ever seen," Caradine said. "It was so beautiful. I've never seen anything like it in my life."

Caradine is now learning his colors from crayons. He's got two types of glasses, one for indoor and one for outside.